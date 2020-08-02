COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are requesting information from witnesses or possible victims after a man said he hit 26 vehicles while driving along Highway 101.
At approximately 10:37 a.m., a caller reported that they were stopped at a traffic light at East Bay Drive and Highway 101 when they were hit from behind. The suspect vehicle, which was an older green Dodge 1500 pickup with a green canopy and a California license plate, attempted to push the caller’s car into the intersection by acceleration, according to OSP.
No one in the 911 caller's vehicle was injured and the suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly northbound on Highway 101, OSP said.
OSP later learned that the same green Dodge pickup was being investigated by Coos Bay police for reckless driving.
A while later, OSP received a report of the Dodge being spotted at the trailhead to Siltcoos Lake near Florence, where it had struck several vehicles and was seen driving recklessly.
One person was injured and take to the hospital, OSP said.
Troopers responded to the area and arrested Kevin Simpson, 47, of Eureka, California, on Highway 101 near milepost 196. He was booked into the Lane County Jail on failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.
According to OSP, Simpson stated that he believed he had struck 26 different vehicles.
The Dodge pickup was found nearby and had been crashed into a gate that led to a private property and had gotten stuck in the sand, according to OSP. The pickup truck had been reported stolen from Eureka.
OSP is asking for information from witnesses to the reckless driving and crashes or victims of crashes to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-269-5000 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Douglas Laird.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hey..I'm sure all of us that are in states under democrat dictatorships are feeling a little frustrated with being forced to "cower in place." And if you've ever been to Eureka..well..dude could use the insanity defense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.