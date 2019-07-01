OSP: Driver dies after being hit by oncoming pickup that crossed into wrong lane in Lane Co.

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Lane County on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 36 near Milepost 36 at 2:28 p.m.
Investigators said 36-year-old Josh Berlanga of Junction City was driving a Dodge pickup west on the highway when he crossed into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons.
His pickup collided with a Ford pickup driven by Patrick Gulick, 73, of Blachly.
Both drivers were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gulick was later pronounced dead.
Highway 36 was closed for more than four hours in the area following the crash.
