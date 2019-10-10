MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man from Turner died after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on the Interstate 5 southbound off-ramp at Delaney Road.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Dodge Intrepid was southbound on the I-5 off-ramp when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Delaney Road and was struck by a westbound tow truck.
The driver of the Dodge, identified as Anthony Fisher, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the tow truck, identified as Christopher Helige, 37, of Aumsville, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Turner Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
