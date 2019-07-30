JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver from Medford died early Wednesday morning after he was hit from behind by a driver in a Freightliner, according to Oregon State Police.
Tyler Nelson, 25, was stopped or traveling slow in the right-hand lane of northbound Interstate 5 in Jackson County near milepost 26 when he was hit, OSP says.
Nelson was driving a Honda Civic around 1:45 a.m. when the driver of the Freightliner, identified as Baljinder Singh, 45, of Roseville, CA, hit the car from behind and pushed it off the right side of the road, according to OSP.
A loaded trailer was attached to the Freightliner when it hit Nelson, law enforcement says. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene; Singh was not hurt.
The right lane of northbound I-5 was closed for several hours after the crash. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.