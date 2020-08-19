TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Tillamook County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 130 near milepost 4.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Jeep Cherokee driven by William Carter, 57, of Pacific City, was westbound when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and rolled.
Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Nestucca Fire and Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.
