COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred in Columbia County Monday evening.
Just after 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 22.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was westbound when it went off the roadway, down an embankment, and came to a rest partially submerged in a creek.
The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Scappoose Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.