MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E in Marion County early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 99E near milepost 39 at about 1:23 a.m. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed through a fence and struck an unoccupied truck.
Th driver of the Ford, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marion County Fire and Medics and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
