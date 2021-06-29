CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on the highway near For Mor Court at about 6:30 p.m. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Explorer was westbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clackamas Fire and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
