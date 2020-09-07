CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred Saturday evening in Clatsop County.
Prior to 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 30.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-350 pickup was westbound when it went off the roadway and down an embankment.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Banks Fire Department and Elsie Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
