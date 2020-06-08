LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday night following a crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County.
At around 5:40 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel were called to a crash on the interstate near milepost 234.
OSP said an investigation revealed a 2001 black SAAB, driven by Robert Williamson, 43, of Boise, Idaho, was traveling southbound in the right lane when it left the road and went down an embankment.
Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Albany Fire & Rescue and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
