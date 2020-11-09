MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred in Marion County on Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 214 near milepost 37.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Billy Gostevskyh, 42, of Silverton was traveling southbound in a Mercedes CLS when he went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Gostevskyh was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information has been released.
The Silverton Police Department, Silverton Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
