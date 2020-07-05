PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) – Troopers say a driver died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Pacific City Saturday.
At about 9:13 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 91.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2020 Freightliner rental truck was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when for unknown reasons, the Freightliner crossed the southbound lane, went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver will be released once family has been notified.
Highway 101 traffic was slowed at that location but remained open during the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
