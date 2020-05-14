LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 20 in Lincoln County, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 3:12 p.m., emergency personal responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at Elk City Road.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Freightliner utility truck, driven by Patrick Goddard, 23, of Eugene, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail, and landed upside down in a nearby waterway.
Goddard was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said a passenger, identified as Jason Landry, 42, of Eugene, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with unknown injuries.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
