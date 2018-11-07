MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old driver who had a blood alcohol content almost twice the legal limit and open alcohol containers in his vehicle was arrested Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 10:30 p.m., an OSP trooper pulled over a vehicle that was swerving and had almost hitting another vehicle on Highway 99E near milepost 43.
During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to having two beers. OSP said the trooper could see multiple open beer cans in the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Gustavo Arellanes Cortes, from Woodburn, consented to a sobriety test and showed signs of impairment, according to OSP.
OSP said Arellanes Cortes was administered a breath test revealing he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15.
According to OSP, Arellanes Cortes had his license suspended and was required to have an ignition interlock device (IID) installed, but did not.
Arellanes Cortes was booked into the Marion County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was cited for driving while suspended, failure to drive within lane, failure to install IID, and open container of alcohol.
