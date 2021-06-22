HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Hood River late Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred on westbound I-84 near milepost 67 at about 11:47 p.m. OSP said an investigation revealed a Subaru Impreza, being driven by Enrique Sosa, 21, from Mosier, was westbound when it crashed through a guardrail, went down an embankment and stopped in the Columbia River.
Sosa and a juvenile passenger, whose name has not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information has been released by OSP at this time.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office, Hood River Fire and Rescue, Skamania County Dive Team, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.