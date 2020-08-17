SISTERS, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Sisters on Sunday.
Prior to 11:30 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 242 near the intersection of Crossroads Road, about two miles west of Sisters.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound when it went off the roadway and rolled.
The driver, identified as 57-year-old Liciano Ramirez-Guillen, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said one passenger, a 13-year-old, was taken by Life Flight to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries. The second passenger, a 15-year-old, was taken by ambulance to St. Charles for injuries sustained.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Sisters Camp Sherman Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
(1) comment
What year & model # is that Chevy?
