CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 38-year-old man from Silverton died after crashing along Highway 213 on Wednesday night, troopers said.
Oregon State Police said troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 22 on the highway at 8 p.m.
Preliminary investigation into the crash found that a Honda Civic was traveling southbound when it left the highway and hit multiple fence poles.
The driver of the Civic, identified as Nathan Ward, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the crash investigation is ongoing.
Troopers were assisted by the Mt. Angel Police Department, the Silverton Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.