UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man died and a woman was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton Wednesday afternoon, according to troopers.
Oregon State Police said troopers and emergency personnel responded around 3:30 p.m. to a crash on the interstate near milepost 206. OSP’s preliminary investigation found a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound and pulling a travel trailer when the trailer began to sway, causing both vehicles to roll. The driver of the pickup, identified as 48-year-old Kurt Hitchen of Pendleton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the pickup, identified as 38-year-old Melissa Hagen of Pendleton, was transported to a nearby hospital. OSP did not report the extent of her injuries. Her condition as of Thursday is not known.
OSP said troopers were assisted at the scene by the Pendleton Fire Department, the Echo Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
