MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for help locating a driver who fled a two-vehicle crash in Marion County late Thursday night.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 99E and Waconda Road Northeast just after 11 p.m.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a silver 2007 Nissan Murano was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered from the southbound lane and struck a 2009 Kia Sportage that was stopped at a stop sign on Waconda Road NE.
The driver of the Kia, identified as 86-year-old Rodion E. Ovchinnikov, of Woodburn, was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said Ovchinnikov was later transported to OHSU.
The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot. According to OSP, the driver was possibly picked up by another vehicle.
Anyone with information about the driver of the Nissan is asked to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP or 1-800-442-2068 and refer to case number SP19-355565.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.