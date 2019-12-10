JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 62 in Jackson County, according to Oregon State Police.
Rickie Beer, 70, of Eagle Point, was driving a VW Beetle east near milepost 10 when another driver crossed the center line and crashed into him.
Jason Renfro, 35, of Medford, was headed west and crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, according to OSP.
A 67-year-old woman in Beer’s car, also of Eagle Point, was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Renfro and a 59-year-old passenger in his car, of Prospect, were also hospitalized with injuries.
Other agencies on scene included the Eagle Point Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County Fire District 3.
