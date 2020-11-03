JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver man is dead and another driver hurt after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police.
Ryan Gile, 26, was driving an Infinity east on Highway 26 when he was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon near milepost 112.
According to investigators, the crash was caused by 71-year-old driver headed west in a Nissan Pathfinder. The driver was trying to pass a Dodge Ram towing a travel trailer when they collided with Gile, according to OSP.
The 71-year-old driver was transported to St. Charles Madras and then to St. Charles Bend by helicopter. The driver's condition was not immedietly clear.
Gile was transported to St. Charles Madras, where he was pronounced deceased, according to OSP. Law enforcement did not say if the third driver was hurt.
Jefferson County Fire, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Warm Springs Police Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
