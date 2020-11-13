LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver lost control and caused a deadly crash on Highway 20 in Linn County on Friday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred near milepost 25 at approximately 7:53 a.m. when Kenith Laster III, 27, of Eugene, lost control of his Honda Prelude and veered into oncoming traffic, investigators said.
Laster was driving west on the highway and veered into eastbound traffic, colliding with a Ford F-350 pickup. Laster died at the scene, according to law enforcement. The pickup driver was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital.
The crash temporarily blocked traffic in the area.
The Sweet Home Fire Department, the Sweet Home Police Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
