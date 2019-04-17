WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Washington County deputy was hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Glencoe Road and Wren Road in Washington County at approximately 3 p.m.
OSP says both drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collision. Law enforcement officers are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.