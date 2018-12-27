SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police announced on Thursday that retired K-9 Keno had passed away.
Keno began his career as a Drug Detection K-9 in February 2015 with OSP Sr. Trooper Freitag. They worked out of the Salem Area Command.
OSP said a tumor was discovered next to Keno's brain stem, and he retired in October 2018.
While Keno's career was short, he was responsible for the following impressive finds and seizures:
- US Currency $250,182
- Marijuana 36,449.96 grams
- Methamphetamine 55,412.05 grams
- Cocaine 5,746 grams
- Heroin 4,397.70 grams
- Total K-9 field applications 131
OSP said Keno spent the last few months with Sr. Trooper Freitag and his family on a farm, where he got to spend time with other animals and got "spoiled by his two-legged family."
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
