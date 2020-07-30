CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence following a crash that killed one person on Highway 224 in Clackamas County on Tuesday.
At around 7:14 a.m., Oregon State Police and Clackamas Fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 224 near Southeast 197th Avenue.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Kurtiss Orcutt, of Milwaukie, was traveling westbound, veered into the oncoming lane of travel and struck a Ford F550 traveling eastbound.
According to OSP, the Ford lost control and struck an Acura. A PGE vehicle and an unmarked OSP vehicle were also struck and received minor damage.
The driver of the Acura, identified as Cynthia Martin, 46, of Sandy, was life flighted to OHSU with critical head injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
OSP said Orcutt was arrested on scene for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
It would be nice to see DUII homicide raised in seriousness from the equivalent of manslaughter (10-20 years) to something more along the lines of murder I (25 year minimum to life imprisonment), as well as make any DUII conviction a lifetime loss of a driver's license. In today's age of Uber, Lyft, public transit, etc., there's zero excuse for getting behind the wheel while drunk or high.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.