MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing charges including manslaughter following a deadly crash in Marion County on Tuesday.
At around 5:11 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E at milepost 36, near Gervais.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Angel Hernandez-Cruz, 33, of Mt. Angel, was driving northbound in a Dodge Ram 2500 when he lost control and struck a Nissan pickup, driven by Luis Morales-Ramirez, 37, of Gervais.
Morales-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said Hernandez-Cruz was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and driving while suspended - misdemeanor.
Highway 99E was closed for about four and a half hours following the crash.
The Woodburn Fire Department, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
