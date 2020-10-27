CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred Monday evening along Highway 224.
Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224 at the intersection of Folsom Road.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jonathan Kraemer, 36, of Estacada, was westbound on the highway when a Mitsubishi Galant turned left onto the highway and into the path of Kraemer. The motorcycle and car collided.
Kraemer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was not injured, according to OSP.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Estacada Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
