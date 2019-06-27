CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a crash that occurred along Highway 224 over the weekend.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday near milepost 43. The vehicle went off the roadway and down a steep embankment.
One man was located lying next to the vehicle. He was taken to OHSU for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
OSP said an investigation revealed there was another man in the vehicle when it crash, but he was not located at the scene.
According to OSP, multiple firearms, drugs and alcohol were found inside the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Provenance of the guns, please.

