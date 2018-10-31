PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have announced that their Forensic Services Division has finished processing the backlog of thousands of old Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits.
The SAFE kits are used to collect evidence from victims of sexual assault.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said more than 5,000 kits were tested in Oregon and about 3,000 of them were from Multnomah County. The completed kits have led them to filing criminal charges against five different people.
Before Oregon legislators passed SB-1571 in 2016, police agencies around the state submitted the kits for DNA analysis only when the test results could potentially help solve or prove the crime being investigated.
But the bill, which became known as "Melissa's Law" in honor of a rape and murder victim, now requires all kits to be tested, unless they are "Jane Doe" cases.
The changes also grew a database of DNA fingerprints.
With help from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Portland Police Bureau, and the District Attorneys in Lane County and Marion County, grant funding was secured to pay for outside testing of the oldest kits in those counties.
"For the sake of justice and Oregon's sexual assault survivors, Oregon's public safety leaders made the submission and testing of SAFE kits a priority at all levels of law enforcement," said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton. "This success story would not have been possible without the collaboration of Oregon's Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, District Attorneys, legislators, health workers, and sexual assault survivors and their advocates."
Hampton also praised forensic scientists for finishing "a very demanding and technically challenging project."
"As a longtime advocate for survivors of sexual assault, addressing the backlog of SAFE kits in Oregon has been a priority of my administration. This project is the perfect example of what can happen when diverse stakeholders work together to right a wrong. Although success cannot come overnight, key investments in funding and the steady work of our State Police Forensic Scientists show that success is achievable," said Gov. Kate Brown.
OSP told FOX 12 clearing the backlog did delay some of their other work. To get through the kit tests, they said they suspended most property crime DNA analysis.
