CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a multiple vehicle crash in Clackamas County on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 8:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Highway 213.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Mark Knutson, 53, of Happy Valley, was northbound on the highway when it hit a Toyota 4Runner which was stopped at the SE Johnson Creek Blvd traffic light.
According to OSP, the Jetta then struck a Dodge Dakota and the 4Runner was pushed forward into the back of a MINI Cooper.
Knutson was taken to OHSU, where he was pronounced dead, according to OSP.
No other serious injuries were reported.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire Department and AMR assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.