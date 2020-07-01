DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Highway 101 is closed near Reedsport as Oregon State Police investigate a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday morning.
At around 10:46 a.m., a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Reedsport on Highway 101.
OSP said the driver sped away and crashed on the highway near milepost 217.
The driver, who was not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to OSP, what appeared to be explosive devices were found at the scene. The OSP Explosives Unit is responding.
Highway 101 will be closed for several hours with no detours in place.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
