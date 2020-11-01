TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro man died after a crash in on Highway 26 in Tillamook County on Saturday.
Oregon State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash near milepost 31 at about 6:10 p.m.
Investigators say a Toyota Tundra driven by Colin Banwell, 54, was heading eastbound when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Banwell died at the scene.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Banks Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
