POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash along Highway 18 last Saturday.
At around 2:47 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 15.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on the highway when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Anthony Maestas, of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Grand Ronde Police Department and West Valley Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
