SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified the Salem man who died after being struck by two drivers on Interstate 5 on Sunday.
The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on the freeway near the Market Street Interchange in Salem.
OSP said Octavious Calloway, 28, was attempting to cross I-5 when he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Toyota 4Runner.
Calloway was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said both drivers remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
