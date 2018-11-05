CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 212 Sunday has been identified as 49-year-old Christopher Meyn, from Lake Oswego.
The crash happened at around 7:55 a.m. in the 18000 block of the highway. The highway was closed at the Rock Creek Junction and Sunnyside Road during the investigation.
Oregon State Police said the crash investigation revealed that Meyn was eastbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban when for unknown reasons crossed into the westbound lanes and into the path of a Peterbilt dump truck.
Meyn was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said three juvenile male passengers in the Chevrolet were taken to area hospitals. No word on the extent of their injuries.
The driver of the dump truck, identified as Richard Albrecht, 59, from Gresham, was treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
