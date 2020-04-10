POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified the driver and passenger who died after a crash involving a car and semi-truck on Highway 99W Thursday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near Bethel Road, about two miles east of Perrydale.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Jose Parejas-Iraheta, 50, of Eugene, was driving a Scion XB eastbound on Bethel Road when he attempted to cross Highway 99W directly in front of a Kenworth semi-truck and was struck on the driver's side.
Parejas-Iraheta and his front passenger, Morena Iraheta-Hernandez, 56, of Eugene, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger in the Scion, identified as Juana Cortez, 72, of Eugene, was taken by Life Flight to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Highway 99W was closed for about five hours for the crash investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
