OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified the two drivers injured in a crash that happened near Oregon City Wednesday afternoon.
OSP said they received a driving complaint just before 4 p.m. Right after the complaint, the vehicle reported was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 99E near milepost 16.
According to OSP, an investigation revealed that Hosein Reslmn, 36, from Milwaukie, was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on the highway when he crossed the centerline and hit a southbound Jeep Commander.
Reslmn and the driver of the Jeep, identified as Lucia Smith, 28, from Hermiston, suffered serious injuries.
OSP said Reslmn was taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Smith was taken by ambulance to OHSU.
Their current conditions are not known at this time.
Highway 99E was closed for about three and a half hours. OSP said the investigation is ongoing.
Oregon City Police Department, Canby Police Department, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Canby Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
