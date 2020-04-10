LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have identified a man shot and killed by law enforcement after brandishing a knife and moving toward officers.
The officer-involved shooting occurred on April 2 near the Rite Aid store in Lincoln City off Northwest Logan Road.
Law enforcement on Friday identified the suspect as David A. Xanatos, 40, of Payette, Idaho. Xantos was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead, according to OSP. The officers involved in the shooting include:
- Sgt. Robert (Bobby) Bomar, 56, 26 years of service
- Officer Hayden Tolzman, 26, four years of service
- Officer Molly Wehrley, 40, two years of service
Officer John Goodman, 38, and Officer Jeremy Mocek, 24, were present at the scene. Goodman has eight years of service and Mocek has one-and-a-half years of service, according to law enforcement.
No law enforcement agents were hurt in the shooting. The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
OSP continues to lead the investigating with help from the Lincoln City Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.