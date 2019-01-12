EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed at a middle school in Eugene Saturday.
Officers responded to Cascade Middle School at 10:27 a.m. Friday on reports of a custodial dispute involving a suspect.
The officers began to escort the man, identified as Charles Frederick Landeros, 30, of Eugene, from the school when they said he produced a firearm.
A struggle ensued between Landeros and police outside of the school building. During that struggle, officers said the suspect was shot by police.
The Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team was called out to conduct an investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
