MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified four people involved in a deadly single-vehicle crash on Highway 22E near Gates Monday night.
The crash occurred near milepost 35 just after 6:40 p.m. and involved five people. Three people in the 2004 GMC Envoy died, according to OSP.
Daniel Oneal, 24, of Foster, and Amanda Salmon, 23, of Lebanon, were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the third passenger who died was not released pending confirmation of family notification.
A fourth passenger, identified as Brandon Mims, 34, of Lebanon, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Monday night. The driver, identified as David Trimble, 31, of Lebanon, was also transported with serious injuries.
According to OSP, Trimble was driving west on the highway when he veered off the road and hit several trees.
Highway 22E was closed for about two-and-a-half hours during the crash investigation. OSP says speed and alcohol are being investigation as factors in the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.