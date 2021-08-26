COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified a 21-year-old woman who was found dead at Rooster Rock State Park earlier this month.
OSP's Criminal Investigation Division and members of the Multnomah County Major Crime Team were called out to the park on Aug. 13 after a body was found. On Thursday, the body was identified as Stephanie Celeste Jones, of Portland.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jones' death. OSP has not released any further information at this time.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP.
