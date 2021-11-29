MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver while walking on Highway 30 last week.

On Thursday, just after 7 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 16.

OSP said an investigation revealed a Ford Escape was traveling eastbound and hit 41-year-old Amy Bybee, of Portland, who was on foot within the eastbound lane.

Bybee was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford and his passenger were not injured. OSP said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Highway 30 was closed for more than two hours following the crash.