SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Sheridan Wednesday night.
At around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near milepost 35.
OSP said an investigation revealed a black 1994 Honda Accord was eastbound on the highway when a westbound white 1995 Honda Civic that was attempting to turn left, turned into the path of the Accord.
The driver of the Accord, identified as 32-year-old Kyra Loucks, of Sheridan, was not seriously injured in the crash.
The driver of the Civic, identified as Evan Anderson, 27, of Willamina, and the front seat passenger, identified as Jeramiah Villarreal, 34, of McMinnville, were both taken to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two passengers in the backseat of the Civic, identified as Ralph Lehn, 35, of McMinnville, and Claudia Barclay, 49, of Eugene, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 18 was closed for about four hours during the investigation.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, and Sheridan Fire Department assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
