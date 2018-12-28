POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified the motorcyclist and passenger who died in a crash that happened on Highway 22 Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at around 12:58 p.m. near milepost 8.
Investigators said the motorcycle with an attached sidecar was heading east on the highway when the driver swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a deer. The motorcycle then collided with a westbound GMC Yukon.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as John Weaver, 66, and the passenger in the sidecar, identified as Laura Weaver, 66, both of Dallas, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Yukon, identified as Brandon Folkert, 41, of Salem, sustained minor injuries.
Both directions of Highway 22 were shut down for more than two hours following the crash, before the eastbound late was reopened.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
