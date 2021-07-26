WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash that closed all lanes of Highway 6 near the Tillamook-Washington County line Monday morning.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a green 2007 Honda CRV driven by 70-year-old Monico Barajas-Rojas, of The Dalles, was going eastbound through a curve on Highway 6 when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a blue 2018 Dodge pick-up. The right-front passenger of the CRV, 61-year-old Emilia Barajas, of The Dalles, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the CRV was taken by Life Flight to OHSU with serious to life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up was not hurt.
The crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. on Northwest Wilson River Highway (Highway 6) near milepost 34. Three Metro West ambulances, along with crews from Banks Fire and Forest Grove Fire, responded to the scene, as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.
Officials said Highway 6 would be closed in both directions for several hours due to the crash investigation and drivers were asked to use an alternate route. The highway reopened around 11:40 a.m.
