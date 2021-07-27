NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured following a crash on Highway 240 in Newberg Tuesday morning.
The crash involving a Toyota pickup truck and a Nissan Sentra occurred on Highway 240 near Northeast Red Hills Road at about 5:20 a.m. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that the Toyota was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Irene Gomez, 34, of Woodburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters extricated the driver of the Toyota, later identified as Jeffrey Brown, 36, of Yamhill. He was taken by Life Flight to OHSU with serious injuries.
Highway 240 was closed for several hours about three miles west of Newberg. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route, or expect long delays. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound detour was set up at Stone Road to North Valley, while a westbound detour was at Red Hills Road.
#pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/5GBls5GZER— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) July 27, 2021
