LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have identified a driver and pedestrian involved in a deadly crash on Highway 99W Saturday night.
Robbin Wilson, 56, of Monroe, hit and killed Megan Thornton, 34, while driving north on Highway 99W near Junction City around 10:45 p.m., according to OSP.
Wilson was driving a Mercury Cougar when the collision occurred and was not hurt.
Highway 99W in the area was partially closed for about four hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Junction City Police Department, Lane Fire Authority, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
