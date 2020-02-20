MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have identified two officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion County last week.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 14 at an apartment building in the 900 block of Reserve Street. Law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at the building and found the suspect, William Bluestone, 21, of Bend/Silverton, hidden and barricaded inside the bedroom of an apartment, investigators said.
Bluestone told officers that he was armed with a handgun, according to OSP. Officers tried to negotiate his surrender for more than an hour when shots were fired, troopers said. Bluestone was pronounced dead at the scene.
The involved police officers are from the Silverton Police Department, OSP said on Thursday. Officer Jonathan Lamoreaux, 38, has been with the department for nine years. Officer Tim Hein, 31, has been with the department for six years.
Court records show Bluestone had at least five prior convictions since 2018 and had at least one active warrant for his arrest at the time of his death.
