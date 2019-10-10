COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified a man killed by law enforcement following a shooting and pursuit along Highway 30.
The shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station at 115 North Columbia River Highway, which is also known as Highway 30, early Wednesday morning.
Michael Thomas Veatch, 32, of Washington, fled the scene after the shooting and was later killed by a St. Helens police officer, according to OSP.
According to OSP, the officer used deadly force after the officer attempted to contact Veatch and Veatch fled on the highway toward Deer Island. The vehicle became disabled near milepost 35 and Veatch fled again, this time on foot, according to law enforcement.
The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave.
OSP said detectives are investigating the report that shots were being fired from Veatch's vehicle before and during the pursuit.
Highway 30 was closed in both directions for multiple hours during the investigation. Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP or 503-375-3555.
Veatch and his brother were arrested in April in connection with the deadly shooting investigation of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier.
Veatch was arrested on a prior warrant due to a violation of his community supervision conditions for possession of firearms, according to investigators. His brother, Matthew Veatch, was arrested on the charge of rendering criminal assistance.
Court documents stated Matthew Veatch assisted the man who shot DeRoiser, Brian Butts, in hiding a gun and walking with him away from his home and into the woods. Butts was later shot by law enforcement following a manhunt.
Court documents stated Michael Veatch arrived at his brother's home just 10 minutes before Butts after DeRosier was killed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I feel sorry for the family of this suspect that was killed by the police.
