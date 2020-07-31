POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday was found dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 194, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 11:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to a death investigation on Highway 194 near milepost 1.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and collided with a tree down an embankment.
The driver, identified as David Joshua Gomez, of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to OSP, Gomez was reported missing after he did not show up for work on Thursday. His family searched for him and reported him missing at around 8 p.m.
After an extensive search, OSP said Independence police officers found his vehicle two hours later.
OSP said no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.